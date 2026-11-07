Nithya Raman’s husband, Vali Chandrasekaran, reportedly brought LA mayor-elect closer to Hollywood

Nithya Raman, the Democratic socialist-backed candidate, defeated incumbent Karen Bass to win the Los Angeles mayor election. Bass conceded on Thursday. Nithya Raman met husband Vali Chandrasekaran when he was 17. (X/@liz_gar_cia) Raman, the Indian-born urban planner, first won a seat to the Los Angeles City Council in 2020. She's been an advocate for the homeless and was an ally of Bass at one point. With this win, Raman has become the first Los Angeles mayoral candidate to defeat an incumbent since 2005. The win sees Raman become mayor of the second-largest city in the US, which is known the world over for Hollywood. In this aspect, Raman's husband, Vali Chandrasekaran, has reportedly been of help, bringing her closer to the movie industry. What to know about Vali Chandrasekaran

Deep Dive Who is Nithya Raman’s husband, Vali Chandrasekaran? How did Vali Chandrasekaran influence Nithya Raman’s mayoral campaign? Which Hollywood figures supported Nithya Raman’s campaign?

Chandrasekaran is a veteran television writer and producer. He is known for being “unfailingly good-natured” and “deeply committed to a comedy bit,” a New York Times article noted.

Raman's husband is known for his work on shows like Modern Family and 30 Rock. He's an alumnus of The Harvard Lampoon, the undergraduate humor publication from the Ivy League university. He met Raman when he was 17. The LA mayor-elect was a freshman at Harvard, and he was about to start there as well. The two crossed paths at an Indian classical dance performance near Harvard. Also Read | ‘We are all proud of her’: Thiruvananthapuram kin cheer Indian-origin Nithya Raman's historic win as Los Angeles mayor Though the two began dating in college, they broke up for a brief time, and Chandrasekaran eventually moved to Los Angeles, working for Boston Consulting Group by day and writing scripts at night. Raman, meanwhile, spent time in India working to improve life in urban slums, as per the report. The two now raise twins, aged 10, in Los Angeles’s Silver Lake neighborhood. Chandrasekaran said that he'd never thought he'd end up married to an elected official but has been supportive of Raman's campaign. His latest post on X is a message thanking outgoing mayor Bass, with a video statement from his wife attached below.