2008 Malegaon blast case: HC seeks fortnightly reports of trial over delays
The Bombay high court on Wednesday directed the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court to conduct a trial into the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case on a day-to-day basis and submit a fortnightly report on the progress. BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit are among those who are being tried in the case.
The directions were issued while hearing a petition filed by Sameer Kulkarni, an accused in the case, alleging that the trial, which was supposed to be concluded by December 2020, was being protracted needlessly. The court also sought the roznamas (a register of the daily proceedings of a court case) of the trial court for the past month to ascertain why the hearing was being delayed.
The HC directed the NIA to schedule the presence of two witnesses before the trial court on every date of the hearing, and to issue bailable warrants against those who fail to turn up.
Kulkarni informed the division bench of justices Revati Mohite Dere and V G Bisht that though the HC directed the trial court to conduct daily proceedings and expedite the completion of the trial, deliberate attempts to delay the process were made.
He claimed that certain witnesses were not coming forward and the NIA was making different statements with regard to the number of witnesses it wanted to examine, and important witnesses yet to be examined.
During a previous hearing, the HC sought a status report from the special court. The report stated that after a new judge took charge on June 6, 12 witnesses were examined and the trial was progressing on a day-to-day basis as directed by the high court. The NIA, in its additional affidavit, said that out of 495 witnesses, the court examined 256 and 218 were yet to be examined.
After hearing the submissions and perusing the report, the bench directed the special NIA court to submit a fortnightly report on the progress of the trial and also sought the roznamas of the trial for the past month so that it could monitor the progress.
“We have called for a fortnightly report to examine how the witnesses are being examined. We will also see from the roznama how witnesses are being examined, and will know who is taking time, why the trial is being adjourned and if a warrant has been issued against witnesses or not,” said the bench.
“You have to ensure that more than one witness remains present. If one witness is arranged for, and for some reason, that witness cannot remain present in court, then what happens? Judicial time is wasted,” the bench remarked.
After the NIA assured the bench of abiding by its directions, the hearing was adjourned to August 1.
Six people were killed and over 100 injured on 29 September 2008 when an explosive device placed in a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon.
Punjab CM orders probe into post-matric scholarship scheme
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the post-matric scholarship scheme that had surfaced during the previous Congress regime. The alleged multicrore post-matric scholarship scam had surfaced in 2020, following a report by the then additional chief secretary, discovering misappropriation of ₹55.71 crore. The then chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had directed the chief secretary to conduct a thorough probe. At present, the then social justice minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot is in judicial remand.
Zika virus detected in 7-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district
A seven-year-old girl was found infected with Zika virus in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the health department said on Wednesday. Before this, the first-ever patient was found in Pune in July 2021. The health department said girl is a resident of Ashramshala in Jhai of Palghar district. It said preventive and control measures in terms of surveillance, vector management, treatment and health education efforts are being undertaken.
3-day Twitter exchange between Bengaluru traffic police, Twitter users
A tweet posted on Monday night - that flagged bikers flouting traffic rules right outside a Bengaluru police station - has ignited a three-day exchange residents and officials of the Yeshwantpur Traffic Police Station. A Twitter user with the handle 'Understanding Blr Traffic' tagged multiple Bengaluru police handles, including the city's top cop - Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy - and shared a video showing bikers riding in the wrong direction outside the Yeshvantpur Police Station.
‘Guru ji taught lessons of patience, practice and perseverance’
On Guru Purnima today, some known figures of the region talk about their gurus and express their gratitude: 'The one guru that has really shaped my life for the better is rejection' Actor Aparshakti Khurana says, “My school teachers, cricket coach, parents, seniors from my theatre, have all been great mentors to me. I offering my 'charan vandana' to all of them today and always.”
MoEFCC seeks state’s comments on JNPA’s compliance with NGT judgement
Mumbai The union environment ministry has sought the state government's comments on compliance of a National Green Tribunal order by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, regarding expansion of its fourth container terminal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Uran, which is the country's largest cargo port. The comments have been sought from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority. Locals said that these conditions have not been met by the JNPA.
