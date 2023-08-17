Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Angry over rejection, man stabs 12-year-old girl in Kalyan East

Angry over rejection, man stabs 12-year-old girl in Kalyan East

ByAnamika Gharat, Thane
Aug 17, 2023 12:44 AM IST

A 20-year-old man stabbed a minor girl multiple times in Kalyan East after she rejected his proposal. The girl died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The man has been arrested.

A 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed a minor girl seven to eight times in Kalyan East on Wednesday night, police said, adding she died while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.




Preliminary enquiry revealed that the accused, identified as Aditya Kamble, was angry with the girl after she rejected her proposal twice, police officers said. Both were from the same locality.

According to official information, the accused was roaming around the girl’s house at Durga Darshan Society in Tisgaon for almost three to four hours. Around 8 pm, the 12-year-old girl returned from a private tuition class along with her mother.

While climbing the stairs, Aditya came from behind, pushed the girl’s mother aside, and started stabbing the girl using a knife, a police officer said. Her mother tried to stop Aditya and tried to pull her daughter away from him but failed.

The girl collapsed on the stairs with a severe wound on her chest, the officer said. Hearing her mother’s cries, residents of the society rushed to the spot. While trying to flee, Aditya was caught and handed over to the police. The injured girl was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Senior police inspector Mahendra Deshmukh from Kolsewadi police station said, “We have arrested the man. Interrogation is going on.”

The knife has been seized. Deshmukh and assistant commissioner of police Kalyanji Ghete visited the spot.

Sign out