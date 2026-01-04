NAVI MUMBAI: A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed after his two-wheeler collided head-on with a speeding dumper truck near Tembhode village in Panvel on Thursday morning. 21-year-old biker killed after being hit by speeding truck in Panvel

According to the police, the incident occurred at 9.45 am on Thursday when Nikhil Prakash Gotale was travelling from CKT College in Khanda Colony to his home in Palekhurd village in Panvel. When he reached Ekvira Dhaba in Tembhode village, the speeding truck veered into the opposite lane and rammed Gotale’s motorcycle.

“The impact was severe. The victim suffered critical injuries to his limbs and sustained profuse bleeding from the nose and mouth. He died on the spot,” an officer from Khandeshwar police station said.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother-in-law, Rupesh Rohidas Sonar, 40, the police registered an FIR against the dumper driver, Gautam Sambhaji Shinde, 40, under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash or negligent driving endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

In a separate incident on the same day, an elderly man was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Mahad–Dapoli Road near Nanglawadi village in Raigad district. A vehicle travelling from Nanglawadi towards Birwadi struck the victim, said a police officer, adding that the driver was overspeeding and failed to assess road conditions. The Mahad MIDC police have registered a case against the unidentified driver under Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and further investigation is underway.