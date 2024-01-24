21-year-old boyfriend allegedly murdered 14-year-old girlfriend

Thane: The Kalyan police have concluded that a 22-year-old boyfriend allegedly murdered his 14-year-old girlfriend, echoing a similar incident in Navi Mumbai reported last week. A Class 8 student had gone missing from her Kalyan home on January 14. The same day her boyfriend Krushna Shirsath jumped under a local train between Shahad and Kalyan stations. After locals reported a foul smell emanating from a dilapidated chawl room, the girl’s decomposed body was found by the police on January 20. HT Image

A mobile phone was found near the body, which belonged to the boyfriend and then the police learned that the 22-year-old had already committed suicide on January 14. Two different police stations, the Kalyan GRP and Mahatma Phule police station realised that the boyfriend had murdered the girl before committing suicide.

Although the post-mortem report is still awaited, police investigations suggest that before jumping in front of a local train on January 14, the man confessed to his father over a video call, revealing that he had murdered the girl and intended to end his own life. The inquiry has revealed the use of acid to destroy the girl’s body, with the suspect carrying the materials to a dilapidated chawl in the Atul Baug. Though strangulation is suspected, officials note that the post-mortem report will conclusively determine the cause of her death.

The girl resided in Kalyan with her family, including her father, mother, and brother for the past six months. Previously, they lived in Ambernath, where she met her boyfriend. Police sources indicate that the family became aware of her relationship during a visit to her native place, Jalgaon, a few months ago. Relatives observed and informed the family about her prolonged chats with Krushna, noting a tattoo with his name, Krish. According to the girl’s friend’s statement to the police, she was deeply in love with Krushna and unwilling to heed anyone’s advice. The friend also revealed that the couple had recent disagreements over some issue.

Krushna’s family had little knowledge of his feelings for the girl. His cousin, K Shirsath, residing in Kalyan, expressed surprise, stating he was unaware of his visit to meet the girl. The investigation revealed that Krushna lived in Jalna and attended a college in Sambhaji Nagar for his B Pharma.

Initial findings suggest the girl and Krushna met two years ago when she lived in Ambernath, and he stayed with relatives nearby. Krushna financially supported her, helping fulfill her wishes for new clothes and hosting parties.

Approximately 10 days ago, the girl’s brother allegedly assaulted another boy for being involved with her. Upon learning of the incident, Krushna suspected his girlfriend of being unfaithful, leading to conflicts between them. The girl had intentions of ending the relationship. It appears that Krushna, sensing her plan to break up, took extreme measures.

Initially reported as a missing case, the situation turned into a murder investigation when the girl’s body was found six days later. CCTV footage revealed the couple willingly entering a dilapidated room between 3:30 to 4pm on January 14. Later, Krushna was seen exiting alone with changed clothes, and around 5:10pm, his death was reported on the railway track between Shahad and Kalyan.

The girl, a Class 8 student, had been in a relationship with Krushna for the past one and a half years.

Deputy commissioner of police, S Gunjal, stated, “The boy has confessed to committing the girl’s murder during the last call he made to his family. No note was left behind. The method of the murder is yet to be established. Further investigations are ongoing, including recording statements from the families.”