22-year-old arrested for stabbing lover on Clare Road

MUMBAI: A 38-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times on busy Clare Road in the Nagpada area by her 22-year-old lover on Friday. The police revealed that the couple had been in a relationship, but recently, issues and arguments arose when the woman started avoiding him, leading to the incident during her morning walk. HT Image

The victim, a resident of Madanpura in Nagpada, had initially met the accused, Arbaaz Abdul Rahim Shaikh, three years ago when he was dating her niece. “When her husband’s sister - the mother of Arbaaz’s girlfriend, fell ill and was admitted at M H Saboo Siddique Maternity and General Hospital in Dongri, the woman met Arbaaz. He used to call her occasionally, but after the break-up with her niece, he started calling her regularly. Initially, asking her to convince her niece to start dating again and later they developed a liking for each other. They started meeting at various places like hotels and resorts,” said the police officer from Nagpada Police Station.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The couple engaged in an affair that spanned over three years, during which the woman’s son saw them together. Consequently, her husband contacted Arbaaz, instructing him to distance himself from his wife. Despite that, they kept meeting secretly. Tensions escalated when Arbaaz started pressuring the woman to make video calls, leading to frequent fights. The situation worsened when they had a fight at Andheri station, where Arbaaz allegedly verbally abused her. “On Thursday while she was walking, he came to Clare Road around 8:15am took a knife, and stabbed her on her neck, cheek, face, hands, and ears. He even threatened the people who tried to rescue her by pointing the knife towards them and eventually fled from the spot,” said the police officer.

The victim was rushed to J J Hospital for treatment, where she is currently undergoing medical care. The police have arrested Arbaaz, booking him under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.