Mumbai: A 22-year-old contract worker employed by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), or Mahavitaran, died after he was allegedly electrocuted while carrying out repair work on an electric pole in Virar East on Thursday night. 22-year-old power worker electrocuted while repairing pole in Virar

The deceased, identified as Gaurav Gore, had climbed an electric pole near Chorghe Tower in the Phulpada area to undertake repairs when he allegedly suffered a severe electric shock and fell to the ground, sustaining critical injuries.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

Gore, a resident of Prathamesh Nagar in Phulpada, worked as a contract employee with Mahavitaran.

Witnesses told police that repair work was underway when Gore climbed the pole. Moments later, he appeared to receive a powerful electric shock before losing balance and falling.

Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and launched an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the incident.

“We are recording the statements of witnesses and officials of Mahavitran to find out whether there was any negligence involved in his death,” an officer from Virar police station said.

The incident has sparked concerns about safety measures for workers engaged in power-distribution maintenance, particularly contract employees who routinely undertake high-risk repair work.