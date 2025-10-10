22-year-old student seriously injured as his Porsche crashes into WEH divider

MUMBAI: A 22-year-old law student from Mira-Bhayander suffered severe leg injuries after his Porsche car crashed into the divider on Western Express Highway in Jogeshwari on Thursday early morning, while he was trying to dodge a pothole. The police suspect he was racing with a BMW when the accident occurred. The police said that the driver lost control of the speeding car and crashed into the divider while avoiding a pothole . (Raju Shinde/ HT Photo)

According to the police, the incident occurred at 2:30 am on Thursday in Jogeshwari when Neo Sonks was on his way to meet his friends in Lokhandwala before heading to Bandra-Worli Sealink. “He was speeding and lost control of the vehicle while trying to dodge a pothole and crashed into the divider beneath the Mogra Metro station on Western Express Highway, causing him serious leg injuries,” said Iqbal Shikalgar, senior police inspector of Jogeshwari police station.

After some passersby alerted the police, they arrived at the spot and rushed Sonks to a nearby hospital, where his blood sample was taken to determine if he was intoxicated during the incident. Primary investigation shows that he was not driving under the influence of alcohol, the police said.

The officer further said that the car had crashed head-on, and the front portion of the car was severely damaged. A case has been registered against Sonks under Sections 125 (b) (causing grievous hurt by a rash or negligent act) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“His friend was driving his BMW, following Sonks. We are investigating the matter to find out whether the men were racing,” Shikalgar added.