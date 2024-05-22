24-hour water cut in N, S and T wards

Mumbai: Water supply will be cut off in some parts of N (Ghatkopar), S (Bhandup) and T (Mulund) wards from 11:30am on Friday till 11.30am on Saturday owing diversion work on the 1200mm water mains in T Ward. HT Image

The 1200-mm diameter water main along Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR), from Fortis Hospital to Udyog Shetra in Mulund (West) is being undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) through the GMLR department. This diversion is necessary as the water main is infringing on the foundation of the GMLR flyover. Two 1,200x1,200-mm diameter cross connections along GMLR Road are scheduled to be undertaken by the hydraulic engineer department. Water mains need to be isolated for 24 hours to undertake this work.