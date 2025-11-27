MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 15% water cut across 14 wards for 24 hours—from 10:00 am on December 3 to 10:00 am on December 4—to facilitate major pipeline replacement work. 24-hr, 15% water cut in 14 wards on Dec 3

The civic body will be replacing the 2,750 mm Tansa water pipeline, which supplies raw water from the Tansa dam to the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant, the city’s largest. The affected wards include A (Colaba, Churchgate, Fort, and Navy Nagar), C (Marine Lines, Chira Bazar, Thakurdwar, and Bhuleshwar), D (Grant Road, Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill, Tardeo, and Haji Ali), G South (Worli and Prabhadevi), G North (Dadar (West), Mahim, and Dharavi); H East (Bandra East, Khar East, and Santacruz East), H West (Bandra West, Khar West, and Santacruz West), K West (Andheri West, Jogeshwari West, and Vile Parle West), P South (Goregaon), P North (Malad, Manori, and Madh), R South (Kandivali and Charkop), R Central (Borivali); and L (Kurla, Saki Naka, Chandivali, and Asalpha) and S wards (Bhandup, Powai, Kanjurmarg, and Vikhroli).

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to store adequate water in advance and use supplies judiciously during the cut.