Abdou is the defensive anchor managing the high-stakes security bubble of Egypt and Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah for nearly a decade. Earlier, he served as the chief of security for the Egyptian National Football Team. Once he revealed his zero-tolerance protocol: every gift from fans must be thoroughly scanned and vetted before Salah can touch it!

The Facts and Viral Trivia

Abdou operates under the famous security philosophy: Salah must be handled like a ghost as his public presence causes immediate chaos. A professional weightlifter and martial artist, he has provided protection to legendary footballers, including Zinedine Zidane and Francesco Totti, as well as social media star Khaby Lame. But his most harrowing logistical challenge occurred after Liverpool won the 2019 Champions League, and one of Salah’s fans leaked his home location, leading to over 20,000 fans surrounding the house and forcing him to make a back-door escape.