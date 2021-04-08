24x7 home deliveries now allowed

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday allowed home deliveries of food and all essential supplies (e-commerce) through all online service providers like Zomato and Swiggy 24 hours on all days through the week.

This decision was taken by Chahal with chief secretary Sitaram Kunte in order to give certain relaxations. Along with this, movement of maids and house helps is also allowed between 7am and 10pm on all days of the week.

Currently, e-commerce delivery is allowed between 7am and 8 pm and for restaurants takeaway/home delivery is permitted between 7am and 8pm on weekdays. On weekends, home delivery is allowed between 7am and 8pm. However, Chahal in an order has relaxed this to allow the same round-the-clock.

The BMC chief has also allowed keeping eye clinics and opticians’ shops open, along with allowing movement of maids, cooks, drivers, house helps, nurses and medical attendees providing services to senior citizens and ailing people at home between 7am and 10pm on all days of the week.

Further, Chahal in the circular has stated, “Students or candidates who have to attend various exams including the competitive exams are allowed to make necessary movement to attend the exams during the weekend lockdown and their examination hall tickets should be considered valid for the same. They are allowed to be accompanied by one guardian or parent.”