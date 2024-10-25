THANE: A 25-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of eight people on suspicion of being a thief. The incident took place in Govind Nagar area of Bhiwandi on Tuesday night. The police have detained six of the assailants and are searching for the remaining two. 25-year-old beaten to death in Bhiwandi over suspicion of mobile theft

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Rahemt Shah Alam, originally from Kolkata, who was living with his family in the River Par area of Bhiwandi. His body was discovered on Wednesday behind a warehouse in Govind Nagar area, prompting locals to alert the Shantinagar police station.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, conducted a preliminary investigation, and sent the body for autopsy at the Indira Gandhi Sub-District Hospital in Bhiwandi. The postmortem report revealed that he was beaten up badly. Following this, police constable Shantaram Chaure filed a report, leading to the registration of a murder case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad said that the identities of the attackers were revealed by some residents who witnessed the incident.

“Six suspects were arrested on Thursday morning and during interrogation, they revealed that four mobile phones were found in the victim’s pocket, one of which belonged to one of the accused. The suspects confessed to murdering the deceased over suspicion of mobile theft,” said Gaikwad.

The six arrested suspects were produced before a local court in Bhiwandi which granted three days police custody for further investigation. Two more suspects are still at large, and efforts are underway to locate them.