Thane: A 25-year-old man was arrested by the Kongaon police on Monday for allegedly attacking his 19-year-old girlfriend with a knife after she insisted on marriage. The accused, identified as Kunal Paswan, assaulted the young woman with a sharp cutter, inflicting injuries on her neck and hands. 25-year-old boyfriend arrested for stabbing girlfriend after she insisted on marriage

Senior police inspector Netaram Mhaske confirmed that the victim is undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital in Mumbai and is currently stable.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Saravali village, lived with her family within the jurisdiction of the Kongaon police station. She had developed a romantic relationship with Kunal Paswan, who also resided in the same locality. On February 11, at around 7 PM, the young woman left her home without informing anyone. Concerned about her whereabouts, her family lodged a missing person’s complaint at the Kongaon police station in the early hours of February 12.

Shortly thereafter, the victim’s relatives informed the police that she had been found injured on the roadside after being attacked with a knife. The accused had allegedly lured her to a secluded stretch near Saravali village, where an argument ensued. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with a cutter, causing severe injuries before fleeing the scene.

Acting swiftly, the police launched a manhunt and apprehended Kunal Paswan within two hours of receiving the report. He was presented in court and remanded to police custody for two days. Paswan has been booked under sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 64 (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Inspector Mhaske stated, “We responded immediately upon receiving information and ensured the accused was arrested at the earliest. The investigation is ongoing, and the victim is currently recovering.”