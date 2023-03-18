25-year-old man arrested for wife’s dowry death

MUMBAI: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Friday after his wife (22) died by suicide due to alleged unceasing harassment for dowry demands. The Trombay police registered a case under section 304 (B) (dowry death) against the arrested accused, Mohammad Sajid Yasin Ansari, 25, based on the complaint lodged by the father of the deceased, and arrested him. HT Image

The couple had married three years ago and have a one-and-half-year-old daughter. Sajid was allegedly demanding money from the woman’s father and accordingly, her father had paid him an amount of ₹69,000 in two transactions a few days ago and said he would be arranging some more money and will send him.

According to the police, the complainant Samim Ahmed Hasinuddin Ansari, 53, a native of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh told them that for the past six months, his daughter Somaiya Parveen, 22, was complaining that her husband was having an affair with another woman and harassing her.

The victim’s father, Samim, then consoled her and also spoke to her husband’s father. But the harassment continued. In February, Sajid called his father-in-law Samim and demanded ₹1 lakh as he wanted to start a grocery shop. The complainant agreed to arrange the money, but two days later, his daughter called him and told him that her husband had assaulted her because he had paid him the money, the complainant said in his statement to the police.

Samim then arranged ₹50,000 and sent it to Sajid on February 27 and after a few days he also arranged ₹19,000 and sent it to him. Samim then called Sajid and informed him that he would arrange the rest of the money and send him soon, the statement added.

On Thursday afternoon, Somaiya died by suicide. The incident came to light in the evening when a family member reached home and found her hanging, said a police officer.

“We informed the victim’s father, who has reached the city and based on his complaint, they have registered a case under section 304B of the Indian Penal Code,” said police sub-inspector Manoj Thakur of the Trombay police station. Sajid was then arrested and was produced in the court on Friday and remanded to police custody till March 20, added Thakur.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to a mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918