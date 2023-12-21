25-year-old man dies after lift collapses in Palghar factory

PALGHAR: A 25-year-old temporary worker died after an industrial lift collapsed in Palghar on Tuesday evening. The accident occurred at around 5pm on Tuesday in a unit of Canberra Industries Pvt Ltd, situated in Shirgaon in Palghar. HT Image

The company manufactures air coolers, water kettles and other electrical appliances in the unit.

The worker, Sikandar Rajbhar, was inside an industrial lift when it collapsed, resulting in grievous injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital in Palghar and after preliminary treatment, he was shifted to a rural hospital and died during the transit.

Rajbhar’s brother and sister who live in Pune reached Palghar after which the post-mortem was conducted, and the dead body was sent to Varanasi for last rites as per the wish of the relatives.

An accidental death report was registered at the Palghar police station. The case is being transferred to Satpati police station within whose jurisdiction the incident took place.

The management representative of Canberra Industries said that the accident was very unfortunate, and they are enquiring into the episode to find out the cause of the incident.