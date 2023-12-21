close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / 25-year-old man dies after lift collapses in Palghar factory

25-year-old man dies after lift collapses in Palghar factory

ByPankaj S Raut
Dec 21, 2023 06:48 AM IST

A 25-year-old temporary worker died after an industrial lift collapsed in Palghar. The incident occurred at a unit of Canberra Industries Pvt Ltd.

PALGHAR: A 25-year-old temporary worker died after an industrial lift collapsed in Palghar on Tuesday evening. The accident occurred at around 5pm on Tuesday in a unit of Canberra Industries Pvt Ltd, situated in Shirgaon in Palghar.

HT Image
HT Image

The company manufactures air coolers, water kettles and other electrical appliances in the unit.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The worker, Sikandar Rajbhar, was inside an industrial lift when it collapsed, resulting in grievous injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital in Palghar and after preliminary treatment, he was shifted to a rural hospital and died during the transit.

Rajbhar’s brother and sister who live in Pune reached Palghar after which the post-mortem was conducted, and the dead body was sent to Varanasi for last rites as per the wish of the relatives.

An accidental death report was registered at the Palghar police station. The case is being transferred to Satpati police station within whose jurisdiction the incident took place.

The management representative of Canberra Industries said that the accident was very unfortunate, and they are enquiring into the episode to find out the cause of the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out