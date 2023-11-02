25-year-old married woman sets ablaze by ex-boyfriend

Bhiwandi: A married woman with a seven-year-old son was burnt alive by her ex-boyfriend and his friend in Mankoli village in Bhiwandi, on October 19. HT Image

The accused were arrested on Wednesday and are identified as Sunijar Verma, 33, former boyfriend, and his friend Ramesh Verma.

Initially, the police could not register her statement, but two days ago, she was able to talk and told the police about the attack by two men. The police arrested the accused on Wednesday, but the woman succumbed to injuries on October 30, Monday.

According to the police, Verma was in a relationship with the woman before her marriage. But she broke up and married another man from the same village in Uttar Pradesh. The couple then moved to Bhiwandi, had a baby boy, and were living happily.

Recently, Verma got in touch with the couple and started meeting her often. But a month ago, she asked Sunijar to stop meeting her. According to Narpoli police officials, the victim, in her statement, said that she was not ready to meet the accused, but Verma forced himself into her house and also threatened to attack her son if she did not cooperate. “A month ago, the victim broke all contact with the accused. Out of anger, Sunijar, along with his friend Ramesh, reached her house in Mankoli village on October 19 around 12pm. Both the accused forced themselves into the house, poured kerosene on her, and set her on fire before fleeing,” said a police officer. The victim managed to come out of her house, after which some neighbours saved her by throwing water and calling her husband. She was later taken to Kasturba hospital for treatment. She was unable to speak due to her injuries on almost half her body. But on the October 30 night, she managed to speak and recorded her statement. “Based on her statement, on Wednesday, we arrested the accused from Bhiwandi. Unfortunately, her condition deteriorated, and she succumbed to her injuries.”

The victim’s husband, Hiralal Sonkar, was shocked and traumatised by the incident. “My wife’s last conversation with me was to save my son from the accused. She was so sweet, and we both were happy in our marriage. I don’t know from where these monsters entered our life and took away the mother of my seven-year-old,” said Sonkar. “I want justice for my wife’s brutal death, and for that, I will fight hard even though I am poor.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON