25-yr-old killed after BEST bus hits his scooter

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 23, 2025 07:26 AM IST

MUMBAI: A 25-year-old man, Vaibhav Kamble, died after a BEST bus hit his scooter in Borivali. The driver was arrested for rash driving.

MUMBAI: A 25-year-old man died after his scooter was hit by a BEST bus in Borivali on Tuesday. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Vaibhav Kamble, was a resident of Borivali.

Vaibhav’s father, Vijay Kamble, 60, said that he received a call from the police around 1pm on Tuesday informing him that his son Vaibhav had suffered injuries in a road crash at Gorai in Borivali. When he reached the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, he was told that Vaibhav succumbed to his injuries.

According to Kamble’s statement, which is part of the FIR, Vaibhav was riding his scooter at Gorai around 11:30am when a BEST bus hit it from behind, after the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to overtake the two-wheeler.

As a result, Vaibhav was thrown off the scooter and suffered serious injuries on his head, hands, legs and forehead. Based on the statements of the eyewitnesses, Borivali police registered a case of rash driving and negligence against the BEST bus driver, Sandesh Sutar, 32, and arrested him on Tuesday evening.

