26-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting four-year-old in Bhiwandi

Kalyan: A 26-year-old was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a four-year-old girl in Bhiwandi. The case was filed by the girl’s mother, on Wednesday. The minor’s father works in a factory, and her mother is a homemaker. The accused, Sagar Chatri, resides in the same area, and the kids knew him and often played together at their house. The man allegedly sexually harassed the girl and attempted to rape her. (IANS)

On July 31, Chatri went to the minor’s house and started playing with the kids. When the mother went into the kitchen to cook food, he asked the four-year-old’s elder brother to bring chocolate from outside and the younger brother to go find a toy in the bedroom, leaving him alone with the minor.

He then allegedly sexually harassed the girl in an attempt to rape her, and she started screaming and crying. According to the mother’s statement, she heard her daughter cry and came out to check on her and saw Sagar had kept his hand on her mouth. After seeing the mother, he placed the minor on the ground and left in a hurry.

“The girl didn’t stop crying till late in the night. I managed to put her to sleep, but at midnight she woke up in a panic and told me that she was experiencing pain in her private parts,” the mother said in her statement. “The next day, I took her to the doctor. While we were on the way, she told me that Sagar bhaiya is not good. He inserted his fingers, that is why I am in pain. I couldn’t take it initially, but later when she was scared and suffered from a fever for two days, I informed my husband and came to the police station to file the case.”

The Kongaon police registered a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal code and section 12 (punishment for sexual harassment), 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of POCSO.

In another incident, a repeat offender was arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old schoolgirl when she was returning home from her classes. The man forcibly took the minor to a shade and attempted to rape her. She defended herself and started shouting for help and escaped. She suffered minor injuries and the Kolsewadi police are further investigating the case.

