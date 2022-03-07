26-year-old from Rabale arrested for killing 16-year-old boy over mobile phone EMI dispute

The Rabale MIDC police have arrested a 26-year-old man for brutally killing a 16-year-old boy and then attempting to burn his body over a quarrel on paying the EMI of the mobile phone.

The accused, identified as Fida Hussain alias Feroze, a resident of Saibaba Nagar, Rabale, worked with 16-year-old Roshan Bharti as helper in a company at Rabale MIDC. Bharti, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, stayed with his aunt and uncle at Saibaba Nagar.

On Friday, Bharti received his payment from the company and went shopping with Hussain to Thane. After coming back, he kept his belongings at home and again left with Hussain to access the public toilet. Even after an hour, he had not returned and the family assumed that he was staying over at Hussain’s house.

The next morning, since he had not returned yet, his uncle, Rajkumar Bharti, went to ask Hussain about his whereabouts, to which he did not give any satisfactory reply.

“The uncle felt something amiss and approached us with a complaint. We detained Hussain and questioned him. Initially, he denied knowing anything and later admitted to have killed Bharti,” police inspector Ramesh Jadhav from Rabale MIDC police station said.

After going to the toilet, the duo had gone towards the foot of a mountain near Rabale MIDC area wherein they had a quarrel. “Bharti had purchased a mobile phone on EMI for Hussain, for which Hussain had to pay Bharti the EMI money. But Bharti used to always delay the payment due to which Hussain had to pay interest. The quarrel started with that. In due course, Hussain rammed a stone onto Bharti’s head and then strangulated him. Later, he put some dry grass on him and then burnt him behind the bushes. We found the partially burnt body of the deceased boy,” Jadhav said.

The accused was presented before the court on Sunday and has been remanded to police custody for 10 days.