THANE: A man was allegedly stabbed by his friends in Bhiwandi on Sunday evening after he asked them for cigarette. He sustained severe injuries and is currently admitted in an intensive care unit of a local hospital. The Bhiwandi Nizampura police are actively searching for the assailant. 26-year-old stabbed by friends

The injured man, Mohseen Mehboob Khan, 26, is a resident of Nizampura, Bhiwandi. He moved to Bhiwandi a decade ago for work and has since engaged in various odd jobs. Over the years, he became friends with Adil Shaikh and Shahebaj Khan. The trio would often meet and go out partying.

According to the police, Mohseen had borrowed money from his friends on multiple occasions and failed to repay it on time, leading to tensions between them. On Sunday evening, Adil and Shahebaj were smoking at a paan shop. Mohseen asked them for a cigarette, his friends refused and it escalated into a confrontation. Adil humiliated Mohseen, which intensified the dispute, leading to Adil stabbed him. The people near the shop who witnessed this stopped Adil and took a severely injured Mohseen to the hospital where he was admitted to an intensive care unit.

An officer from the Nizampura police station said, “We received calls from people at the spot reporting the incident. By the time we arrived, the accused had fled the scene. The victim’s condition is serious. We took his statement to register a case against his friends and are currently searching for them.”

A case has been registered against the duo under sections 109 (attempt to commit murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.