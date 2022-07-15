27 hectares of mangroves in western suburbs now legally a forest
Mumbai: A total of 27 hectares (67 acres) of mangrove land in Andheri -- equalling two and a half Azad Maidans in size, cumulatively -- have been declared as a reserve forest by the state revenue and forest department, under Section 4 of the Indian Forest Act (1927). A copy of the gazette notification, dated July 1, was obtained by Hindustan Times on Thursday. The land parcels are located in Juhu (2.65 hectares) and Oshiwara (24.5 hectares).
The move is in line with the Bombay high court’s directive to the government, which instructs the latter to hand over all mangrove areas on state land to the forest department for better conservation. Declaring areas as reserved forest grants them legal sanctity, and protects biodiversity by outlawing activities such as foraging, hunting and harvesting of natural resources within the earmarked boundaries.
“This whole process starts by first declaring the mangrove site as a reserved forest under Section 4 of the Forest Act, which we had done even earlier, starting 2015. What follows, as per Sections 6 to 19 of the Forest Act, is the process of settlement of any rights that other parties may claim over the land. Following this, some portion of the land may be excluded from the final notification under Section 20,” said Virender Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forests (mangrove cell).
These 27 hectares of mangroves are part of a much larger chunk (a little over 1,463 hectares) which have been brought under the purview of Section 4 of the Indian Forest Act this month. The other mangrove lands brought under the ambit of the law are in Raigad district’s Uran taluka (1090.6 ha) and Mhasala Taluka (345.5 ha).
Environmentalists welcomed the move to bring Uran’s mangroves under protection, in light of several reports of unauthorised mangrove and wetland burial and reclamation in the region, but pointed out that a large chunk of mangroves on the 1,250-hectare property of the erstwhile NMSEZ -- which migrated to an Integrated Industrial Area (IIA) in March 2019 under the state’s industrial policy -- are yet to be accounted for in this effort to bring all the state’s mangroves under legal forest status. The former NMSEZ has previously been pulled up by the Raigad administration and forest department for the destruction of an estimated 4,500 mangroves in Pagote.
“NMIIA still occupies ecologically sensitive areas at Pagote, Bhendkhal and Panje. There is presently no record of how many mangroves they have to hand over to the state, as per court orders, and the forest department has not shared any record of asking the NMSEZ for an account, as they have done with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority in Uran, for example,” said Nandakumar Pawar, head of the environment NGO Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan.
Class 12 students stabs 3 classmates in Delhi, one critical
A student of Class 12, who has since been arrested, stabbed three of Mohit's classmates with a knife, injuring them, during a scuffle in a government school in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area on Wednesday. One of the injured is critical, police said. The injured classmates were shifted to AIIMS Hospital and are being treated there, police said. Police registered a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Mohit.
Delhi govt to facilitate RWA-like bodies for slums
New Delhi: The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Body, the Delhi government's slum management agency, is planning to facilitate formation of residents bodies in the jhuggi jhopri (JJ) clusters across the city to coordinate efforts aimed at addressing various civic problems such as cleaning of community toilet, cleaning of drains, sweeping of streets and management of community water points, DUSIB officials aware of the plan details said on Thursday.
Physical files cause concern as U.P. sectt wants to go fully online
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh secretariat has been using e-office to go completely online. The state government apparently wants to carry out all the secretariat work online. So chief secretary Durga Shanka Mishra has issued orders asking departments to give specific reason for presenting a physical file or else the same would be returned to the respective departments and the authorities concerned would be held responsible for the delay.
Vigilance nabs two Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials for accepting ₹10,000 bribe
Two employees of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, including a woman executive officer, were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. Senior superintendent of police, economic offences wing, vigilance bureau, Surendra Lamba said the accused have been identified as LIT executive officer Kuljit Kaur and junior assistant Harmeet Singh. A communique from the state vigilance bureau stated that the accused Harmit Singh was arrested on the complaint of Satnam Singh of Ludhiana.
Most third merit lists for UG admissions out
Mumbai The third merit list for admissions to first-year undergraduate courses that were open to class 12 state board students at many city colleges was released on Thursday, and at least one college – St Xavier's College – did not have a list. Colleges like Ruia, St Andrews, RA Podar saw a drop of 1-3 percentage across both traditional and self-financed courses as compared to the second list.
