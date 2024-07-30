270 cr push for publicity of state schemes

MUMBAI: Ahead of the assembly polls, the Mahayuti government has decided to aggressively promote the various government schemes with a ₹270 crore publicity campaign. HT Image

The special campaign will be run for the publicity of schemes and programmes like the Mukhyanmantri Majhi Ladki Bahin and Annapurna (three free cooking gas cylinders).

“Chief minister Ekanth Shinde has ordered to create awareness about the various government schemes which includes Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Mukhyamantri Teerthdarshan Yojana, Annapurna yojana, etc. A special publicity plan has been approved for this,” states an order issued by the state government.

From the ₹270 crore plan, ₹40 crore will be spent on publicity in print media, ₹39.70 crore in electronic media, ₹136.35 crore on others like digital flex-banners, hoardings, signboards on city bus stops, ST bus, railway stations, airports, LED screens, etc., while ₹51 crore will be spent on publicity on social media.

The order also states that this special campaign will be run from July 2024 to March 2025. Besides Ladki Bahin and Annapurna, schemes like Lakhapti Didi, startup for women, free professional education to girls, and projects like Virar-Alibag multimodel corridor, and Maratha reservation would also be highlighted.

Director general of the Directorate of General Information and Public Relations would implement and monitor the special publicity campaign.