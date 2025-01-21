MUMBAI: At least 275 local train services will be cancelled from January 24 to January 26 on Western Railway (WR) owing to work on the Mithi River bridge between Mahim and Bandra stations. An additional 150 train services will be partially cancelled during this block. Long-distance trains will also be affected from 11pm to 8.30am. 275 WR local train services cancelled from Jan 24-26

As part of the work, WR engineers will replace the iron-screw pile rail bridge built in 1888 with concrete pillars. On Monday evening, WR authorities said they would undertake major blocks on the intervening nights of Jan 24-25 and January 25-26 in connection with rebuilding the south abutment of Bridge Number 20 as the Mithi bridge is known.

On Jan 24-25, the block will be from 11pm to 8.30am on the Up & Down slow lines and from 12.30am to 6.30am on the Down fast line. Similarly, on Jan 25-26, the block will be from 11pm to 8.30am on the Up & Down Slow and Down fast lines and from 11pm to 7.30am on Up fast line, during which period suburban and long-distance trains will be affected.

“On Friday/Saturday approximately 127 train services will remain cancelled and 60 services partially cancelled,” said Vineet Abhishek, chief PRO, WR. “On Saturday/Sunday, 150 local train services will remain cancelled and 90 services will be partially cancelled.”

The last slow train towards Virar will depart from Churchgate at 11.58pm. Subsequently, the trains will run on the fast line between Mumbai Central and Santacruz, and hence will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Matunga Road, Mahim and Khar Road stations. Likewise, after 11pm, all the slow trains departing from Virar, Bhayandar and Borivali will run on the fast line between Santacruz and Mumbai Central, and hence will not halt at Khar Road, Mahim, Matunga Road, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel and Mahalaxmi stations. The WR authorities will cancel four long-distance trains while 10 trains will be short-terminated and another 10 rescheduled.

Bridge No 20

This bridge, constructed over the Mithi river in 1888, is supported by eight pillars—two on each rail line—underneath the rail tracks on the slow and fast lines going towards Churchgate and Virar. Made of cast iron, each pillar weighs 8 to 10 tonnes and goes down to a depth of 15 to 20 metres, hitting the bedrock of the Mithi river.

The pillars are almost two feet or around 600 mm in diameter, with a thickness of 50 mm to ensure that they hold the weight of the steel girders and the rail lines above. The pillars abut the stone wall on the Dadar end, which will also be demolished.

The eight iron piers span nine to 10 metres across the four rail lines. The rail bridge on the north-south spans a length of around 50 to 60 metres and is held by seven cement girders, while the one on the Churchgate end is made of iron piles screwed into the river bed. The remaining iron piers have been buffed with cement concrete, and only the head of the iron screws is visible at the top.

At present, the railways have placed cofferdams on the east and west sides of the Mithi river to prevent the ingress of water. The water already accumulated is being flushed out using a high-power pump, which will enable the railways to dismantle the iron piers. The demolition and rebuilding of the bridge is for safety reasons.