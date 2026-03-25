THANE: A 27-year-old man was brutally murdered by his neighbour in Ulhasnagar on Monday evening after he was repeatedly hit with stones, said the police. While one of the accused has been arrested, another is still on the run. 27-year-old man murdered by neighbour in Ulhasnagar. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the incident took place around 5 pm in the Shivneri Nagar area of Ulhasnagar Camp 1. The victim, identified as Pravin Ashok Varma, had a long-standing dispute with the accused, Shubham Patil, who lived opposite his house.

The police said the duo frequently quarreled over petty issues. On Monday evening, one such argument escalated into a physical fight. During the fight, Patil allegedly picked up stones and bricks from the spot and attacked Varma, repeatedly hitting him on the head. Varma sustained severe injuries and collapsed. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

According to the police Varma was an unemployed, unmarried and a history-sheeter with four cases registered against him at different police stations in Thane. The accused works in an IT firm in Sakinaka in Mumbai as network support staff. The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Santosh Awhad, senior police inspector of Ulhasnagar, told HT, “Prima facie, it appears that the accused killed the victim due to a past enmity. However, we are investigating the matter to ascertain the exact motive and circumstances under which the attack took place.” He added that they were trying to track down the second accused who was present at the scene during the murder.