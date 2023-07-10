Woman feared drowned in sea at Bandra

Mumbai: A 27-year-old woman was feared drowned at Bandstand on Sunday evening. The fire brigade officials said that a rescue operation was going on till late at night. HT Image

According to the Bandra police and fire brigade officials, the woman has been identified as Jyoti Sonar.

The officials said that the incident took place at 5.12pm when Sonar, a homemaker, had gone to Bandra Fort at Bandstand along with her husband and two children.

Sonar ventured towards the water to get her photos clicked when she fell in the sea, the police said.

When passersby spotted Sonar drowning, they alerted the police and fire brigade, who reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Sanjay Mhatre, senior police inspector, Bandra police station, said, “We are investigating how Sonar fell into the sea.”

Meanwhile, Juhu and Versova beaches were closed to the public owing to high tide, according to the police officers.