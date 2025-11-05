Edit Profile
    280 hutments razed in Malwani mangrove zone

    Several of the demolished structures were not temporary huts but permanent two- and three-storey buildings. The state government also declared protection to slum dwellers residing in huts constructed up to the year 2000, officials said

    Published on: Nov 05, 2025 5:02 AM IST
    By Yogesh Naik
    MUMBAI: In a major crackdown on encroachments on Mangrove zone in Malwani, the Mumbai Suburban Collectorate carried out a large-scale demolition drive on November 3 and 4, clearing over 280 hutments built on mangrove land.

    The drive was conducted to tackle illegal occupation of mangroves zone in Malwani.
    According to a press note issued by the suburban collectorate, the operation freed nearly 10,000 square metres of government-owned land near Survey Nos. 2670 and 1916, where encroachments, landfills, and tree felling activities were found close to the protected mangrove zone. Encroachments around the Ali Lake area were also removed, helping restore the natural surroundings.

    However, the persistent trend of illegal occupation of government land with the expectation of free housing under the Slum Rehabilitation Scheme has continued, the note stated. Considering the seriousness of the issue, Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) CEO Mahendra Kalyankar and suburban collector Saurabh Katiyar directed officials to initiate criminal proceedings against offenders.

    The eviction drive was led by additional district collector (Encroachment/Eviction), Western Suburbs, Ganesh Misal and acting deputy district collector (Encroachment/Eviction), Malad, Vinayak Padvi, with assistance from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Malvani Police Station.

    Several of the demolished structures were not temporary huts but permanent two- and three-storey buildings. The state government also declared protection to slum dwellers residing in huts constructed up to the year 2000, officials said. For the first time, satellite imagery was used to identify unprotected encroachments and plan targeted action. The administration has also warned that re-encroachment after the drive will be promptly detected using modern technology and be removed, and violators will be held accountable for all resultant losses.

