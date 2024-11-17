MUMBAI: Around one-third of candidates hoping to represent the people of Maharashtra in the upcoming state elections – 29% of the 4,136 candidates – have criminal cases pending against them. Among the national and state-level parties, the figure is 45% and 60% respectively, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). 29% candidates have criminal cases pending; 38% are crorepatis

In an analytical report released on Saturday, ADR stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tops the parties which have candidates with criminal cases – 68% of its 149 candidates in the state. Among the other parties, the numbers are: 66% for the Shiv Sena (UBT), 59% for the Congress, 51% for the NCP-SP, 52% for the Shiv Sena, and 54% for the NCP.

These numbers are based on a representative sample of 2,201 candidates of the 4,136 contesting from the 288 assembly constituencies.

Crimes against women topped the categories – 50 candidates have such cases registered against them in the sample studied. Six candidates are accused of murder and 39 of attempt to murder.

In other statistics, 490 candidates are from national-level parties; 496 from state-level parties; 1,063 from registered unrecognised parties (smaller parties); and 2,087 are Independents.

Who is the wealthiest?

Also, 829 candidates, or 38%, are crorepatis. Judging by assets declared in their nomination papers, Parag Shah (Ghatkopar East) emerged as the wealthiest, with declared assets of ₹3,383 crore; followed by Prashant Thakur (Panvel), who is worth ₹475 crore. In third place is Mangal Prabhat Lodha (Malabar Hill), with declared assets of ₹447 crore. All three candidates belong to the BJP. Of the total candidates, 26 have declared zero assets, most of them Independents.

In terms of income, Parag Shah ( ₹44 crore), Muzaffar Hussain ( ₹23 crore) and Rohit Pawar ( ₹23 crore) take the top three spots, according to their Income Tax returns for the 2023-24 financial year.

Party-wise, 97% of BJP candidates are crorepatis, followed by 95% for Sena (UBT).

Jagdeep Chhokar, founder member, ADR, said, “The percentage of elected representatives that are crorepatis and with pending criminal cases is increasing with every election.” He said that across India, 25% of Lok Sabha MPs had criminal cases in 2004, against 46% in 2024.”