29-year-old dies of electrocution in Nalasopara

MUMBAI: A 29-year-old man died of electrocution after he accidentally touched a live electric wire connected to an electric pole in Nalasopara West on Monday. The incident occurred around 7pm near Mahesh Park when the victim, Rohan Kaskar, was wading through the accumulated water collected due to heavy rainfall when he stepped on the wire. HT Image

According to the passersby, he screamed and fell unconscious, and they put him in an auto and took him to a civic hospital. The doctors declared Kaskar dead on arrival.

“We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the incident and are investigating to find out whether there was any negligence involved leading to his death,” said a police officer from Nalasopara police.