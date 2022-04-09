3 arrested for pelting MNS office in Mumbra with stones
The Mumbra police have arrested three persons for pelting MNS office in Mumbra with stones in the wee hours of Friday. The three are being remanded to police custody for five days. The attack was on the backdrop of MNS leader Raj Thackeray’s Thane rally scheduled on April 12.
Thackeray had made a statement against mosques and also alleged that malpractices in madrassas led to a tense situation in the area.
Senior police inspector from Mumbra police station, Ashok Kadlag, said, “The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party has their branch office in Mumbra, where on Friday, at around 12.30am, three persons pelted stones. We have seen the CCTV footage and arrested the accused and presented them in the court, where they got five days police custody.”
The complaint was filed by Irfan Sayyed, 47, office bearer of MNS in Mumbra.
The three arrested are Sehzad Shaikh (22), Sehzan Abdul Rehman (26) and Shafik Rafik Khan (29), all residents of Kausa in Mumbra.
Meanwhile, the Thane police have given permission for Thackeray’s rally at Moose Road near Gadkari Rangayatan on April 12.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to promote boxing among its civic school students
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation sports department is determined to ensure that students studying in municipal schools get ample exposure to different sporting activities. An estimated ₹7 lakh is provisioned to get the basic infrastructure and training module ready for both the teachers and students. The entire planning process is being done along with the NMMC education department. The first-of-its-kind project will commence with NMMC sports teachers undergoing preliminary training.
-
Central agencies to look into bomb hoax threat to Bengaluru schools
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said central agencies are looking into the bomb hoax threat received by multiple private schools in Bengaluru via e-mail, with regards to a terror angle, if any. At least 15 schools in the city and its outskirts received bomb threats through e-mail on Friday morning triggering panic among students, parents and school managements, which the police later declared as a hoax after conducting searches.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Crypto gamification platform OWN raises $2 million in seed funding Crypto gamification platform 'One World Nation' (OWN) received $2 million in seed funding from investors- Better Capital, Polygon Studios, Cloud Capital and Indigg. One World Nation (OWN) is the brainchild of Akhil Gupta, Dinesh Goel, Kunal Jadhav and Mayank Shekhar. With the huge funding received OWN aims to build the first NFT based play to earn game on Crypto markets.
-
Startup mantra: Charging up EV battery space
Pune: Log9 Materials, an indigenous deep-tech startup, is redefining the electric vehicle industry's battery charging standards with its two-wheeler and three-wheeler battery pack utilising the supercapacitor expertise. In the beginning… AAkshay Singhalcomes from the small town of Deoband in Saharanpur district while KKartik Hajelahails from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. While Akshay was pursuing Material Sciences, Kartik did his Chemical Engineering in IIT Roorkee. In 2017 they shifted their base to Bengaluru.
-
Three feared drowned as boat capsizes in Ganga
Three persons were feared drowned after a country boat capsized in Ganga River near Brahmchari ghat falling under Maner police station of rural Patna on Saturday, officials said. Two of the victims were said to be residents of Brahmchari and were identified as Amit Kumar Singh (20), Kaushal Kumar Rai (18) while the third remains unidentified. Hearing screams of those aboard the ill-fated boat, other boats rushed to the spot and rescued eight of them.
