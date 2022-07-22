3 booked for woman’s death following slab collapse in Bhiwandi building
More than three months after a 40-year-old Bhiwandi woman died after a part of a balcony of a room adjacent to her collapsed on her, the Shanti Nagar Police have registered a case against three persons on Friday. The three persons had carried out illegal alterations leading to the collapse on April 10.
The woman, Gulshan Bano Sagir Ansari, died while the wedding function of her son was going on. Four other family members including her husband, Sagir Ansari (44), son Sadaf (14) and granddaughter Sarvar (2) and a guest had suffered injuries. All of them are residents of Azadnagar in Bhiwandi.
The wedding festivities of the deceased son, Aslam Ansari, were going on and, hence, the family had taken rooms for hire in a ground-plus-one building in the same locality for accommodating the family members and guests.
A police officer from Shanti Nagar police station said, “They were all sleeping in a room in a chawl when a portion of the gallery owned by the accused, Maimunabi Ansari, collapsed on them. Gulshan and Sagir suffered serious head injuries while their son suffered minor injuries. Gulshan died before admission while her husband was treated at the Sion Hospital and was admitted for more than two months.”
The police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report.
Shailendra Mhatre, Assistant Police Inspector, Shanti Nagar police station, said, “During the probe, we learnt that the accused, Maimunabi Ansari and two of his family members, Samina Bano Ansari and Tawwab Ansari, had constructed the room and balcony without proper support pillars. We have booked the three for causing death due to negligence among other Sections.”
Kutle Khan wins dilliwallon ka dil at Friday Jam
In the second week of Delhi-NCR's hottest music festival — Hindustan Times DLF CyberHub Friday Jam — the venue was packed with an audience that came with great expectations, and the fantastic performance by Kutle Khan Project lived up to them all! The season seven of Friday Jam is presented by Magicpin and co-powered by Cantabil and Pulse Candy.
Kanika Kapoor kick-starts Friday Jam with a bang!
When the work week is done and the weekend beckons where does Delhi-NCR go to unwind? Friday Jam, of course! Kickstarting the weekend with a lineup of fantastic musical performances by leading singers makes for a perfect Friday evening. DLF CyberHub was filled to capacity on the evening of Friday (July 8) as eager fans waited for singer Kanika Kapoor to take to the stage.
Adani Group to construct 464-km stretch of Ganga Expressway
LUCKNOW Construction work is all set to begin on UP's longest expressway – the 594-km Ganga Expressway – which will connect Meerut in western UP with Prayagraj in the eastern part of the state. Land acquisition work for the project is almost complete. The e-way will pass through 12 districts starting from Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and will end in Prayagraj, said officials.
Hindu, Muslim OBC groups demand caste-based census, plan nationwide protest from Aug 15
Organisations of Hindu and Muslim other backward classes (OBCs) have rallied together seeking a nationwide caste-based census. A veteran of the OBC movement, Shabbir Ahmed Ansari, is among those leading the charge. Ansari, who heads the All India Muslim OBC Organisation, will announce a nationwide agitation on August 15, seeking that the nationwide census, which was scheduled for 2021, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, also enumerates castes.
Over 100 booked, 5 held for clash during anti-encroachment drive in Noida
More than 100 people were booked for allegedly clashing with government officials during an anti-encroachment drive in Noida, police said on Friday. They said five of the main accused have been arrested The clash broke out on Thursday when the Noida Authority officials were removing illegal occupation from government land on the Hindon floodplains, police said. Charges under the stringent criminal law amendment act have also been invoked in the case, police added.
