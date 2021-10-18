3 dead in road crash on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Three persons died in a road accident that caused a seven-vehicle-pile-up on Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Khopoli in Raigad district on Monday morning.

According to the police, a truck loaded with poultry, heading towards Mumbai from Pune, lost control and rammed into two other vehicles moving in the same direction near the Borghat area at Khopoli around 6 am.

“A car, which was moving behind the poultry truck, crashed into it and the car was in turn hit by a trailer. The car got stuck between the poultry truck and the trailer and it was totally smashed. Due to the impact of the accident, these vehicles later rammed into two others that were also headed towards Mumbai from Pune. Two trucks, two cars, one trailer and two buses were thus stuck in a pile-up,” said a police officer from the state highway traffic.

Two persons travelling in the car and the driver of the poultry truck succumbed to their injuries not long after the accident. However, a few other passengers caught in the pile-up escaped with minor injuries.

The accident resulted in a traffic jam. which eased after the vehicles were removed from the road.