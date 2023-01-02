Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 3, including Nigerian woman, arrested with MD worth 1.2 crore

3, including Nigerian woman, arrested with MD worth 1.2 crore

mumbai news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 12:43 AM IST

The trio were arrested under the NDPS act and were produced in the court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till January 6.

A similar case was detected on December 18 by the ANC’s Bandra unit which had arrested three accused, including a Nigerian national and two others from the Dharavi area, in two separate cases and allegedly seized mephedrone worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.35 crore from them. (Image for representation)
A similar case was detected on December 18 by the ANC’s Bandra unit which had arrested three accused, including a Nigerian national and two others from the Dharavi area, in two separate cases and allegedly seized mephedrone worth 1.35 crore from them. (Image for representation)
ByManish K Pathak

Mumbai: The Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), on Saturday night, arrested three persons, including a 35-year-old African woman, and allegedly seized Mephedrone (MD) worth 1.22 crore from them.

As per the police, an ANC official of the Ghatkopar unit was on patrol and when they reached the Navrang compound on Mahim-Sion Link Road bridge around 10:45 pm, they noticed two persons aged 30 and 40 were roaming suspiciously. Suspecting some foul play, both were taken into custody. While frisking, 40 grams and 110 grams of mephedrone worth 30 lakh were found from them.

During interrogation, both the accused confessed about their associate, who is a foreigner and supplied drugs in Virar (East). Police immediately took them to the location and nabbed the woman.

“During interrogation, the woman confessed that she recently came into the business of drugs. Last year, she came to India on a medical visa and first landed in Delhi and later came to Mumbai and stayed with her male friend in Nalasopara,” said deputy commissioner of police Prakash Jadhav, ANC.

The trio were arrested under the NDPS act and were produced in the court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till January 6. “As per the details shared by the woman, she is an African National but we are verifying her details with the concerned embassy. There are further links of the other members involved in the drug syndicate and police are trying to nab them,” added Jadhav.

A similar case was detected on December 18 by the ANC’s Bandra unit which had arrested three accused, including a Nigerian national and two others from the Dharavi area, in two separate cases and allegedly seized mephedrone worth 1.35 crore from them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out