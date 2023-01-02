3, including Nigerian woman, arrested with MD worth 1.2 crore

Mumbai: The Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), on Saturday night, arrested three persons, including a 35-year-old African woman, and allegedly seized Mephedrone (MD) worth ₹1.22 crore from them.

As per the police, an ANC official of the Ghatkopar unit was on patrol and when they reached the Navrang compound on Mahim-Sion Link Road bridge around 10:45 pm, they noticed two persons aged 30 and 40 were roaming suspiciously. Suspecting some foul play, both were taken into custody. While frisking, 40 grams and 110 grams of mephedrone worth ₹30 lakh were found from them.

During interrogation, both the accused confessed about their associate, who is a foreigner and supplied drugs in Virar (East). Police immediately took them to the location and nabbed the woman.

“During interrogation, the woman confessed that she recently came into the business of drugs. Last year, she came to India on a medical visa and first landed in Delhi and later came to Mumbai and stayed with her male friend in Nalasopara,” said deputy commissioner of police Prakash Jadhav, ANC.

The trio were arrested under the NDPS act and were produced in the court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till January 6. “As per the details shared by the woman, she is an African National but we are verifying her details with the concerned embassy. There are further links of the other members involved in the drug syndicate and police are trying to nab them,” added Jadhav.

A similar case was detected on December 18 by the ANC’s Bandra unit which had arrested three accused, including a Nigerian national and two others from the Dharavi area, in two separate cases and allegedly seized mephedrone worth ₹1.35 crore from them.