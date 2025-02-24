Menu Explore
3 killed, 1 injured in bike collision in accident in Vasai

ByMegha Sood
Feb 24, 2025 08:02 AM IST

Mumbai: Three persons were killed and another sustained severe injury in a head-on collision between two speeding two-wheelers at the Suraksha Smart City in Vasai East on Saturday night

Mumbai: Three persons were killed and another sustained severe injury in a head-on collision between two speeding two-wheelers at the Suraksha Smart City in Vasai East on Saturday night.

Police said as Madhuban has less vehicular traffic and insufficient streetlights, it is not unfamiliar for riders on two-wheelers to often speed and even conduct races on the stretch.

Jiyalal Yadav, 60, and Wakil Mahendra, 50, were returning from work on an Activa, heading towards Vasai station around 8pm, from where they usually board a train to their house in Goregaon. The speeding Activa collided with a Hero Honda Splendor, which was driven by Rakesh Verma, 35, with Vikas Daud, 30, as its pillion rider, said police.

“The collision caused all four to fall from the bike, and for three to die on the spot. Daud sustained grievous injuries from the accident and is receiving treatment from a private hospital in Vasai Hospital,” said a police officer from Waliv police station.

Passersby alerted the police, who arrived at the spot and conducted a panchnama. They sent three bodies to a nearby hospital for autopsy. A case was registered against the riders Yadav and Verma for rash driving and dangerous driving.

“This road in the Madhuban area is open with no signals or speedbreakers. Meanwhile, there is also ongoing construction of Suraksha smart city. The number of accidents here has increased recently,” said the officer.

Residents and motorists have demanded control of traffic on this route so that further accidents can be avoided.

