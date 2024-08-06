3 killed as drunk driver crashes car into roadside tree

THANE: Three persons were killed, and three others were seriously injured after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a road-side tree and some food stalls near Bhoregaon in Malshej Ghat. Police officials said all persons in the vehicle, including the driver, were drunk when the accident took place, and were reportedly returning from a party. HT Image

The accident occurred while the group was traveling from Kalyan to Bhimashankar. The high-speed car veered off the road and collided into a tree in the Bhorande village area. The crash resulted in the deaths of three young men, including the driver, and left three others critically injured. The Tokawade police station has registered a case against the deceased driver.

The deceased have been identified as Ashwin Bhoir, Naresh Madhukar Mhatre and Pratik Chorge. The injured are Vaibhav Madhukar Mhatre, Shivaji Pudnlika Ghadge (also known as Bunty), and Akshay Ghadge, all in their 30s. They were initially admitted to Murbad sub-district hospital but were later transferred to a private hospital due to their critical condition.

Naresh Mhatre was the nephew of Shiv Sena city chief of Kalyan region, Mahesh Gaikwad. Ashwin Bhoir and Naresh Mhatre were residents of Chinchpada in Kalyan East.

Senior police inspector Dinkar Chakor of the Tokawade police station confirmed that the accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. The vehicle lost control, crashed into a roadside tree, and then collided with roadside food stalls, he said.

The front portion of the car was extensively damaged, leading to the immediate deaths of two occupants, with Pratik Chorge passing away shortly after. The three survivors are undergoing treatment for their injuries.