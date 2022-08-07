3 years later, court declares Australian couple as legal parents of surrogate child
Mumbai: About three years after their son was born in India through surrogacy, a non-resident Indian couple can finally take him with them to Australia, where they live on a permanent visa. The Bombay City Civil Court on August 2 issued an order declaring the couple as biological and legal parents of the child and allowed them to take him from the surrogate mother’s custody.
The couple alleged that the surrogate mother did not cooperate in completing the paperwork to enable them to take the child to Australia.
The civil court judge Shaikh Akbar Shaikh Jafar, while allowing the plea observed, “There is no specific legislation/law in which the plaintiffs (the couple) may seek a declaration regarding the surrogacy process in India. However, there are the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Academy of Medical Sciences. According to the national guidelines for accreditation/supervision of ART Clinics, 2005 by ICMR / NAMS, the surrogate mother is not considered to be the legal mother.”
The couple had approached the city civil court on May 26 seeking a declaration that they are the biological parents of the baby boy born through surrogacy. The couple also prayed for permission to move the child from India to Australia permanently in the capacity of his biological parents.
During the hearing, the couple’s lawyers Shubhangi Vaidya and Sanjay Sawant submitted that the agreement between the couple and surrogate mother was signed on March 7, 2019. The couple claimed that they also paid for all expenses and gave financial support to the mother during the period.
On October 30, 2019, the child was born to the surrogate mother. The couple had to take the child back to Australia with them for which they needed to prepare several legal documents. The couple claimed that though the surrogate mother had earlier agreed to co-operate the formalities, she did not complete the paperwork and therefore they could not take the child with them to Australia and the boy remained with the surrogate mother, here in Mumbai.
Before the court, the surrogate mother gave no objection to granting of declaration as sought by the NRI couple and also to taking the child to Australia.
The court, considering the no objection given by the surrogate mother, allowed the plea of the couple and declared them the biological parents of the child and also gave them permission to take him with them.
Three children injured in Delhi's Seelampur in celebratory firing
Police reached the spot at J-block, Jhuggie area, Seelampur where it was revealed that a function was being organised by Qutubddin to celebrate the birth of his child, a senior police officer said. During the celebration, Aamir alias Hamza fired a bullet. The bullet rebounded from the ground and injured three children, aged about seven to eight years who were playing there, the officer said.
Meerut’s Priyanka walks away with silver, 3rd athlete from U.P. to bag medal at ’22 CWG
LUCKNOW Priyanka Goswami loves to keep an eye on local athletics meets in her home town in Meerut and doesn't miss a chance to watch the young athletes running on the tracks of the Kailash Prakash Stadium whenever she gets time. Goswami's hard work paid rich dividends on Saturday as she shattered a three-year-old national record to win the silver medal in the women's 10,000m race walk.
Now, flavoured fresh beer in U.P.’s Prayagraj from August 20
Beer lover of Sangam city now have a big reason to cheer up. Come August 20 and these zythophiles (beer lovers) will be able to enjoy freshly brewed beer as the Prayagraj's first microbrewery is all set to open in Civil Lines from that day. Following this, two bar owners from the city had applied for setting up microbreweries on their premises. District excise officer, Prayagraj, Jitendra Kumar Singh further said the first microbrewery will start functioning from August 20.
Three youths commit suicide in Lucknow, two faced financial crisis
Three persons including a 16-year-old girl committed suicide in separate incidents in the state capital on Saturday. Police said, two of the three persons committed suicide due to financial crisis. This included a 30-year-old shop salesman who committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room in Alambagh locality. In another incident, a 27-year-old man also committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room in Sairpur area.
Payagraj Nagar Nigam serves house tax notice on historic Bharti Bhawan library
A public library in Loknath area of Sangam city, Bharti Bhawan, has been served a house tax notice from the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam. The PNN letter claims that the total tax liability on the library is Rs 2.84 lakh including the interest over the due tax not been paid since 2018-19. The PNN is charging an annual amount of Rs 18,000 as house tax from the library since 2018-19.
