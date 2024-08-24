 31-year-old arrested for raping 3-year-old in Kandivali | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
31-year-old arrested for raping 3-year-old in Kandivali

ByMegha Sood
Aug 24, 2024 08:42 AM IST

MUMBAI: The Samta Nagar police on Thursday arrested a 31-year-old man for raping a 3-year-old girl and flashing a 13-year-old girl in Kandivali East.

The unemployed accused, xxxx, had picked up his minor neighbour under the pretext of playing with her. A woman from the same neighbourhood saw the accused molesting the child and snatched the girl from his lap. Upon checking, she found bruises on her private part and alerted her parents and other neighbours.

Another woman from the same society revealed that the accused had flashed a 13-year-old girl a few days ago.

The neighbours of the locality approached the police and registered a case against the accused with the help of a social activist. “Based on the complaint of the residents, we have arrested the accused under sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for rape,” said a police officer from Samta Nagar police station.

The accused had been creating problems in the locality. “We are now trying to find out how many more girls had the accused molested or harassed,” said the officer.

Advocate Amit Mishra, who represented the accused said that he was produced before a court on Friday and has been remanded to six days in police custody as the police wanted to scan through the CCTV footage of the area to verify the allegations.

Saturday, August 24, 2024
