31-year-old BKC resident arrested for killing father

MUMBAI: The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police arrested a 31-year-old man on Sunday for allegedly killing his father during a heated argument. (Shutterstock)

The deceased, Raju Mungoda, 65, was retired and stayed in Valmiki Nagar, BKC in Bandra East with his wife and son, Narsing Mungoda. Narsing worked as a housekeeping staff in a private firm. The complainant is his daughter, Priti Dulgaj, who was married and lived in the neighbourhood with her husband.

According to the complaint, on Sunday, Priti’s husband informed her about her father being injured. She rushed home and saw him lie outside the house with deep stab injuries in his chest. She found her mother crying while her brother was missing.

After the police were alerted about the incident, Raju was rushed to Sion Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

During investigation, it was found that Raju and his wife were consuming alcohol in their house when an argument broke out between him and Narsing. The argument soon turned into a fight and Narsing, in a fit of rage, used a knife from the kitchen to stab his father multiple times in his chest, said senior police inspector Yogesh Chavan.

The BKC police arrested Narsing and seized the knife used in the crime to be sent to the forensic lab. He was produced before a court and remanded to police custody till Wednesday.