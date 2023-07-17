Mumbai: A 31-year-old commerce graduate has been arrested by a joint action taken by Juhu police and the Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly snatching the chain of an 80-year-old woman in Juhu on July 12. 31-year-old commerce graduate arrested for snatching chain in Juhu

The accused, Himanshu Khandelwal, was tracked by the Juhu police on a CCTV camera alighting at Grant Road station. The Juhu police scanned through at least 150 cameras from Andheri station to Mumbai Central station as he was seen getting on a train at Andheri after robbing the chain at Saurashtra Nagar in Juhu when the woman had gone to drop some of her relatives to the bus stop at 9.30pm. On the way to her house, Khandelwal approached her and snatched the chain from her neck, breaking it.

Juhu police officers tracked and arrested Khandelwal within 48 hours after he robbed the senior citizen. The police team also arrested the jeweller who purchased the stolen chain, which has been recovered.

“We followed the radium sticker, which glowed through the CCTVs till Grant Road, where he got off. With the help of GRP, the officers tracked Khandelwal and arrested him,” said the officer.

Khandelwal, who is salaried and earns ₹25,000, confessed to committing the offence as he required money urgently.

