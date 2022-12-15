31-year-old held for sexually exploiting 22-year-old woman

Mumbai The Mankhurd police have arrested a 31-year-old man for alleged sexual assault, forced unnatural intercourse and mental torture of a 22-year-old girl since 2018.

According to the Mankhurd police, the accused has been identified as Abdul Hamid Khan (31), a resident of the Kapadia Nagar area in Kurla. The police said that Khan befriended the victim on social media in 2018 and promised to marry her, after which he repeatedly raped her and also forced her into having unnatural intercourse with him in a room in Mankhurd.

“The victim got pregnant in 2019 and Khan forced her to take pills that led to a miscarriage. The victim then started pressurizing him to marry her. He married her in court but did not take her home,” said an officer with the Mankhurd police.

The officer added that in 2020, when the victim kept insisting on a normal marital relationship, Khan took her to stay with him in the same room in Mankhurd where he had exploited her earlier. However, since then, he had been repeatedly torturing her physically and mentally, including committing crimes of a sexual nature repeatedly.

“The victim, in her statement, has also alleged that he tried to divorce her several times but she opposed him steadfastly. He also registered two cases of theft against her in order to intimidate her,” said the officer.

Finally, the victim registered a complaint against Khan earlier this month and Khan was arrested on Tuesday. He has been charged with rape, forcible unnatural intercourse, cheating, causing hurt by means of poison, assault and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace under the Indian Penal Code.

Senior police inspector Mahadev Koli, Mankhurd police station confirmed that Khan had been arrested.

“We are verifying the claims that the victim has made in her complaint,” Koli said.