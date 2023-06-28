Slab collapse, landslide in Thane amid downpour

THANE: A 33-year-old man suffered injuries after a portion of the balcony of his house in Thane collapsed due to heavy rainfall, on Tuesday around 3 pm. One person has been injured after a balcony collapsed of a one-storey Panchratna building in Thane. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

Suresh Walmiki, who lived in Pancharatna chawl in Thane, with his family, suffered injuries on his back. The slab of ground plus one storey house, which is around 25 years old, collapsed, while the remaining portion of the house was also declared unsafe.

Soon after the incident was reported, the team of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), fire brigade, and officials of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) reached the spot.

“As the remaining portion of the building is also dangerous, we have initiated its demolition. The residents have been evacuated and given temporary shelter nearby,” said an officer of TMC.

The heavy downpour in the city also led to landslides on the road in Mumbra near Devi temple, Mumbra bypass, which has continuous vehicle flow. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Soon after the incident, the team of disaster management cell arrived at the spot with a pickup van, a JCB and a fire tender. This led to the disruption in traffic flow from Mumbra bypass to Thane during the peak hours on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON