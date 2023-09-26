News / Cities / Mumbai News / 33-year-old man killed in slab collapse in Shahapur

33-year-old man killed in slab collapse in Shahapur

ByNK Gupta
Sep 26, 2023 09:34 PM IST

The man was cleaning his house when the slab of a balcony extension of his neighbour’s house collapsed on him

Shahapur

A 33-year-old man was killed after a slab of the balcony extension of neighbour’s house collapsed, trapping him in Shahapur on Sunday morning, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Budhaji Khambayat (33), who lived with his wife in Ganga Road in Shahapur taluka in Thane district. The police said initially an accidental death report (ADR) was lodged at Shahapur police station and further investigation is going on.

The incident took place when Khambayat was cleaning his house and the approach road to his house when the collapse occurred. According to police sources, Khambayat swept the lane in front of his house because he was expecting several guests and relatives to visit his house for ganpati darshan. He then turned to his house and was cleaning it when the balcony of an adjacent house jutting out three foot collapsed and he was trapped under the debris.

Khambayat was screaming for help for several minutes and his family and neighbourrs rushed to the spot and removed the debris. He was taken to Shahpur primary health centre for treatment and was declared dead during the treatment.

Shrikant Jadhav, assistant police inspector said, “He succumbed to his injuries. The body was handed over to his family member for final rites after conducting the post-mortem in the hospital.” He said they will seek a report from the municipal authorities if the collapsed balcony extension was legal or illegal, and take further action accordingly.

