MUMBAI: More than 3,400 vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, cars, taxis, buses, tempos and other commercial vehicles, are being used for election purposes across Mumbai, officials from the Transport Department said. 3400 vehicles on election duty, campaigns in Mumbai

While several vehicles have been officially requisitioned for election duty, a large number of cars and buses have been hired from private operators exclusively for campaign use. According to officials in the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), 142 vehicles registered outside Maharashtra—mainly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar—have been granted conditional permission to operate for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which have entered the city to support political rallies and roadshows. With several north Indian leaders campaigning for the civic polls, these outstation vehicles have accompanied them. “These vehicles are allowed subject to specific conditions. The permits will generate around ₹2.84 lakh in revenue,” an RTO official said.

The fleet includes open jeeps, mini trucks and vans fitted with LED display boards. Party workers said such vehicles are being deployed for cultural programmes and high-visibility outreach to attract voters.

Official data as of January 9 shows that the Andheri RTO has issued permissions to 99 vehicles, the highest among Mumbai’s RTOs. It is followed by Mumbai Central RTO with 27 vehicles, Wadala RTO with 16, and Borivali RTO with one vehicle.

In addition, permissions have been granted to 244 locally registered vehicles being used for campaigning, earning the RTOs a further ₹4.68 lakh in permit fees. Approval from the Transport Department is mandatory for the use of any vehicle for election-related campaigning.

“To ensure timely issuance of permits, RTO offices in Mumbai had set up ‘special cells’ that granted permissions to these vehicles being used for the election campaign,” said an official from the Transport Department.

Campaign strategies are increasingly relying on vehicles fitted with LED screens, often stationed near railway stations, bus depots and market areas to maximise visibility. So far, digital advertising permissions have been granted to 69 four-wheelers and 68 three-wheelers, generating separate revenue of ₹1.72 lakh.

Despite the shift towards digital outreach, traditional campaigning methods continue, including the use of loudspeakers mounted on auto-rickshaws and taxis. Meanwhile, private bus operators have provided nearly 2,500 buses—both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned—and about 450 cars to the government for ferrying election staff as well as political candidates during the polls.