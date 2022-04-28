34-year-old man arrested in Badlapur for murder of friend over drunken brawl
A 34-year-old man was arrested for killing his 28-year-old friend and dumping his body in the bush over a petty drunken brawl. Badlapur police had found the body of the victim on Monday and arrested the accused on Thursday.
The deceased, Prasad Jinjurkar, was unemployed for some months. He stayed with his parents and used to go out to party with friends regularly. The accused, Samsul Haq Gulam Karim, 34, was friends with Jinjurkar.
Senior police inspector of Badlapur police station, Shrikant Sonde, said, “The accused and deceased both were drunk and they had a huge fight as the deceased was talking on the accused’s phone for a long time. The accused got furious, leading to fight and then murder. The accused, on the same day, took his wife and children to his village in Andhra Pradesh. Our officers laid a trap while he was coming to Kalyan for work. Following the arrest, he confessed to the crime.”
-
4 Navi Mumbai civic staff booked for negligence as electric pole falls on man
Sanpada police have booked four staff members of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation for negligence after a street pole fell on a food vendor. While the incident occurred on Sunday, an FIR was registered on Wednesday after investigation. On Sunday afternoon, the NMMC staff were erecting a new street light pole at Sector 8 in Sanpada. While the men were erecting a new pole, the old pole happened to fall over the right shoulder of Hikutty.
-
Following a six months’ strike, MSRTC services returning to normalcy in Pune
PUNE The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation services that were interrupted for almost six months due to the strike called by employees are now back to normal with the public transport body being able to bring back 90% of its buses on state streets for the first time this year. On April 6, the Bombay high court (HC) had directed the protesting MSRTC workers to resume duties by April 15.
-
4 arrested for stealing silver utensils worth 1.23Cr in Bhiwandi
Four persons were arrested for allegedly robbing silver utensils worth ₹1.23Cr from a godown in Bhiwandi on Thursday. The theft occurred four days ago in one of the godowns in Shubham Industrial Park situated in Kalwar, Bhiwandi. The thieves allegedly broke the shutter of the godown and fled with the silver utensils. Police also saw the number plate of a black and white car, whose owner was traced to Paygao of Bhiwandi.
-
Festival City on Noida expressway: UP RERA takes up another incomplete housing project
The UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority has initiated the process to collect actual data of allottees of the Festival City Housing Project on the Noida Expressway. The UP RERA has shared a link (www.up-rera.in) on its website, where allottees of the project could submit their details to prove their allotment. The RERA would also calculate an estimated project completion cost. The UP RERA has undertaken several housing projects that were left midway by promoters.
-
I am critical of Maoist ideology, have no links with them: Anand Teltumbde
Civil rights activist Anand Teltumbde, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad–Bhima Koregaon violence case, has said that it will be incorrect to link him to the Communist Party of India (Maoist) or any of its frontal organisations since he is critical of the Maoist ideology. He filed his discharge plea through advocates R Sathyanarayanan and Neeraj Yadav before the special National Investigation Agency court on Thursday.
