34-year-old man arrested in Badlapur for murder of friend over drunken brawl

A 34-year-old man was arrested for killing his 28-year-old friend and dumping his body in the bush over a petty drunken brawl. Badlapur police had found the body of the victim on Monday and arrested the accused on Thursday.

The deceased, Prasad Jinjurkar, was unemployed for some months. He stayed with his parents and used to go out to party with friends regularly. The accused, Samsul Haq Gulam Karim, 34, was friends with Jinjurkar.

Senior police inspector of Badlapur police station, Shrikant Sonde, said, “The accused and deceased both were drunk and they had a huge fight as the deceased was talking on the accused’s phone for a long time. The accused got furious, leading to fight and then murder. The accused, on the same day, took his wife and children to his village in Andhra Pradesh. Our officers laid a trap while he was coming to Kalyan for work. Following the arrest, he confessed to the crime.”