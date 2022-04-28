Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 34-year-old man arrested in Badlapur for murder of friend over drunken brawl
mumbai news

34-year-old man arrested in Badlapur for murder of friend over drunken brawl

A 34-year-old man was arrested for the murder of his 28-year-old friend and dumping his body in the bush over a petty drunken brawl; Badlapur police had found the body of the victim on Monday and arrested the accused on Thursday
Badlapur police arrested a 34-year-old man for the murder of his 28-year-old friend and dumping his body in the bush over a petty drunken brawl. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Badlapur police arrested a 34-year-old man for the murder of his 28-year-old friend and dumping his body in the bush over a petty drunken brawl. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 09:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

A 34-year-old man was arrested for killing his 28-year-old friend and dumping his body in the bush over a petty drunken brawl. Badlapur police had found the body of the victim on Monday and arrested the accused on Thursday.

The deceased, Prasad Jinjurkar, was unemployed for some months. He stayed with his parents and used to go out to party with friends regularly. The accused, Samsul Haq Gulam Karim, 34, was friends with Jinjurkar.

Senior police inspector of Badlapur police station, Shrikant Sonde, said, “The accused and deceased both were drunk and they had a huge fight as the deceased was talking on the accused’s phone for a long time. The accused got furious, leading to fight and then murder. The accused, on the same day, took his wife and children to his village in Andhra Pradesh. Our officers laid a trap while he was coming to Kalyan for work. Following the arrest, he confessed to the crime.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Sanpada police have booked four staff members of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation for negligence after a street pole fell on a food vendor. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    4 Navi Mumbai civic staff booked for negligence as electric pole falls on man

    Sanpada police have booked four staff members of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation for negligence after a street pole fell on a food vendor. While the incident occurred on Sunday, an FIR was registered on Wednesday after investigation. On Sunday afternoon, the NMMC staff were erecting a new street light pole at Sector 8 in Sanpada. While the men were erecting a new pole, the old pole happened to fall over the right shoulder of Hikutty.

  • PunPassengers at Swargate MSRTC bus stand on Thursday.

    Following a six months’ strike, MSRTC services returning to normalcy in Pune

    PUNE The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation services that were interrupted for almost six months due to the strike called by employees are now back to normal with the public transport body being able to bring back 90% of its buses on state streets for the first time this year. On April 6, the Bombay high court (HC) had directed the protesting MSRTC workers to resume duties by April 15.

  • Bhiwandi Taluka police arrested four persons for stealing silver utensils worth 1.23Cr. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    4 arrested for stealing silver utensils worth 1.23Cr in Bhiwandi

    Four persons were arrested for allegedly robbing silver utensils worth 1.23Cr from a godown in Bhiwandi on Thursday. The theft occurred four days ago in one of the godowns in Shubham Industrial Park situated in Kalwar, Bhiwandi. The thieves allegedly broke the shutter of the godown and fled with the silver utensils. Police also saw the number plate of a black and white car, whose owner was traced to Paygao of Bhiwandi.

  • Noida E-way (file)

    Festival City on Noida expressway: UP RERA takes up another incomplete housing project

    The UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority has initiated the process to collect actual data of allottees of the Festival City Housing Project on the Noida Expressway. The UP RERA has shared a link (www.up-rera.in) on its website, where allottees of the project could submit their details to prove their allotment. The RERA would also calculate an estimated project completion cost. The UP RERA has undertaken several housing projects that were left midway by promoters.

  • Civil rights activist Anand Teltumbde HT File Photo

    I am critical of Maoist ideology, have no links with them: Anand Teltumbde

    Civil rights activist Anand Teltumbde, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad–Bhima Koregaon violence case, has said that it will be incorrect to link him to the Communist Party of India (Maoist) or any of its frontal organisations since he is critical of the Maoist ideology. He filed his discharge plea through advocates R Sathyanarayanan and Neeraj Yadav before the special National Investigation Agency court on Thursday.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out