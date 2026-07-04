Mumbai man dies after coconut tree falls on him, shattering spine; family blames civic negligence

A day after a coconut tree crashed onto him while he was riding home in Mumbai's Bhayandar West, 35-year-old Rahul Patil succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning. 35-year-old scooterist dies a day after coconut tree collapses on him in Bhayandar

Patil, who worked for a private company, was riding his scooter through Rai Village on Thursday after refuelling at a petrol pump near his home when the coconut tree suddenly collapsed, striking him on the neck and back. As the petrol pump was located close to his residence, he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, police said.

Severe spinal injuries prove fatal Passersby rushed the critically injured Patil to a private hospital in Bhayandar, where doctors performed multiple surgeries after he suffered severe injuries, including fractures to his spine and backbone. Despite intensive treatment, he died on Friday morning.

The incident, captured on video by a passerby and widely circulated on social media, sparked outrage over civic apathy.

Father blames civic body, seeks criminal action Rahul was the only son of Ashok Patil, president of the Raigaon Bhumiputra Shilotri Sangh. Holding the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) responsible for his son’s death, the grieving father alleged that civic authorities had failed to maintain the roadside tree.

“MBMC is responsible for the death of my only son. The tree collapsed suddenly on his spine, crushing it completely,” Ashok Patil said. He demanded that municipal officials be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

“Prima facie, the tree appears to have collapsed due to strong winds and heavy rain. However, we are investigating who was responsible for maintaining the roadside tree,” said Jitendra Kamble, senior police inspector of Bhayander police station.

The police have registered an accidental death report and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances leading to the fatal tree fall.