36 black spots identified between Vashi and Panvel

Faulty road designs and the dangers posed to motorists have come to the forefront following the death of the former chairman of the Tata Group, Cyrus Mistry.

As per the survey conducted by the Navi Mumbai traffic department, a total of 36 black spots have been identified between Vashi and Panvel nodes.

Moreover, in a span of eight months, Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have recorded a total of 464 accidents, of which 190 turned fatal resulting in the loss of 195 lives while 289 persons were seriously injured.

The Navi Mumbai traffic department has identified the black spots based on the number of accidents that have occurred over the past three years on these stretches.

“There is a Supreme Court directive wherein authorities are required to identify spots prone to accidents, also termed as black spots, on a stretch of every 500m of road. If on the stretch there has been more than five road accidents over the past three years, then these are termed as black spots,” explained Purushottam Karad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

In a survey undertaken, the traffic police department has identified 36 black spots.

“Adequate warnings and signboards describing the area to be accident prone as well as corrective measures like placing of rumblers, reduction of speed limit, etc. are being undertaken. The decision to take corrective measures is done through a joint drive by all the stakeholders,” said Karad.

Some of the prominent spots identified include Kalamboli Bridge and Circle, Kalamboli Village Cut leading National Highway 4 Panvel to Mumbra, Mumbai Pune Old Highway and Karnala Ghat.

“In areas like Kalamboli Circle or the Kalamboli Village Cut, there are proposals to have cat eye blinkers to be placed. In fact, at various parts of Palm Beach Road, speed rumblers are being put in place to prevent vehicles from turning at a speed, which otherwise leads to toppling of vehicles,” said an official from the traffic department.

Karad added, “Traffic police informed that to curb such accidents, they have initiated legal actions against 1.32 lakh motorists and collected ₹3.30Cr fine in eight months. The driving licences of 6,501 vehicle owners, too, have been cancelled.”

Families of accident victims too are seeking stricter action against offenders as well. Just two months back, a milkman lost his life after being hit by a speeding vehicle on Palm Beach Road, one of the black spots identified by the traffic unit. Milkman Manoj Kumar Varma, resident of Karave Village, was on his scooty when a speeding car hit him.

Manoj’s brother Raju Varma said, “Even as an FIR was lodged and the vehicle was also identified but the accused is believed to have been let go. The CCTV is said to be not working on the side where the accident occurred. The stretch where my brother lost his life is known for such incidents on account of speeding. Ideally, there should be some measures adopted to prevent such incidents,” he said.