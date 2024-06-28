37 km to be added to metro network this financial year

MUMBAI: While presenting the additional budget in the monsoon session on Friday, deputy CM and finance minister Ajit Pawar stated that the state government plans to increase the metro network by 37 km in the current financial year. HT Image

The Metro 3, being executed by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Phase I from Aarey to BKC, is on the verge of completion and will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on July 13, when he will also do the bhoomi poojan of the Vadhavan port, which is expected to create about 10 lakh jobs in the state.

Pawar also informed the house that 127 km length of the 449 km new metro network, that has been sanctioned for Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, is already operational while 37 km more will become operational later in this financial year itself.

The MMRDA, which is executing the Worli-Sewri connector, is slated to complete it in 2025. It will connect the Bandra Worli Sealink and coastal road to the MTHL and will also be an important link to the Navi Mumbai International airport. Fifty-seven per cent of the work has already been completed.

Pawar also announced the first coastal road for Thane, from Balkum to Gaimukh, which will have a length of 13.45 km, and will be made at a cost of ₹3,364 crore. The project, which is expected to be completed by May, 2028, is expected to reduce traffic congestion in Thane city.

The government will also construct Unity Mall in Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, which will provide a platform for women self-help groups and artisans to display and sell their products. The products produced by the women SHGs are currently marketed through Umed Mart, E-Commerce Online Platform, and exhibitions.

Pawar also said that a gems and jewellery park will be set up on a 25-acre land at Mahape in Navi Mumbai. It will include 2000 micro, small, and medium enterprises with an investment of ₹50,000 crore, and will generate one lakh jobs.