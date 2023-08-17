Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Speeding car hits couple on two-wheeler

Speeding car hits couple on two-wheeler

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 17, 2023 12:55 AM IST

MUMBAI: A 37-year-old IT executive was knocked down by a speeding car when he was riding a two-wheeler with his wife riding pillion on Dr Annie Besant Road on Sunday night.

The rider, Manuel Methrin, was admitted to a nearby hospital as he sustained several fractures in his leg and is undergoing treatment. Methrin’s wife, Salomi, escaped with minor injuries.

Methrin was driving the scooter borrowed from a friend with his wife Salomi riding pillion when the accident took place near the Glocal bar at 9.30 pm, said the police.

Salomi said that the driver fled after knocking them down, and there was no help from the passersby either. “I had to stop a passing taxi. The taxi driver helped me lift Manuel to bring him to a nearby private hospital. He sustained several fractures in the legs,” said Salomi.

On Monday, Salomi lodged a complaint against the car driver.

“We booked the unknown car driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. We have examined the CCTV footage of the incident to get the details about the erring car,” said an officer from Worli police.

