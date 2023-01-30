38-year-old assistant police inspector dies by suicide

Mumbai: A 38-year-old assistant police inspector allegedly died by suicide in his residence in Chunabhatti on Sunday. He was attached to the Koparkhairane police station in Navi Mumbai.

He left a suicide note in which he wrote that his family and friends have cooperated and helped him a lot and that he was very happy with his life.

A police official informed that after inquiring with his friends and colleagues it was learnt that he was suffering from depression and dealing with alcoholism as well. However, the exact reason behind his death is not clear yet.

According to Chunabhatti police, the incident occurred between 1.30am to 8am on Sunday in room number 602, Samarth Kripa building, police quarters in the Chunabhatti area. The incident came to light when his wife woke up in the morning and found the bedroom door locked from the outside.

“He also sent a message to his wife saying ‘take care’, she then called one of her neighbours,” said a police officer.

The neighbours gathered and they broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling fan hook with nylon rope. Police were informed about the incident and the body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem, said senior inspector Anil Desai of the Chunabhatti police station.

“We are also checking his WhatsApp messages and call data records,” said a police officer.

The Chunabhatti police registered a case of accidental death and recorded the statement of his family members, relatives, friends and colleagues to find out what exactly happened.