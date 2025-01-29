Menu Explore
38-yr-old woman killed in Andheri hit and run

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 29, 2025 08:12 AM IST

MUMBAI: A 38-year-old woman died in a hit and run incident after being crushed by a speeding dumper in Andheri East on Monday.

MUMBAI: A 38-year-old woman died in a hit and run incident after being crushed by a speeding dumper in Andheri East on Monday.

38-yr-old woman killed in Andheri hit and run
38-yr-old woman killed in Andheri hit and run

According to the MIDC police, the deceased, identified as Muskan Maimuddin Sayyed, was returning home after dropping her daughter at school when the dumper hit her scooter at around 7:15am near Mahakali Caves.

The MIDC police have registered a case against the dumper driver, who fled the scene after the accident, for negligent driving and causing death of a woman.

The deceased’s family came to know of the accident when they received a call from the police informing them that she was admitted at the Cooper Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

They rushed to the hospital only to be told that Muskan had died in the accident after suffering serious head injuries.

“We are scanning through the CCTVs in the area to find out the number plate of the dumper and locate the driver,” said a police officer from MIDC police station.

